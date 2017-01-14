Click on the video player above to watch live freestyle skiing action from all of the FIS World Cup freestyle skiing stops this weekend.

Action begins on Saturday with ski cross in Watles, Italy, where Canada's Marielle Thompson comes into the event as the overall standings leader, and Georgia Simmerling is 7th overall. On the men's side, Brady Leman and Kevin Drury will be in action representing Canada.

Next up is the slopestyle competition from Font Romeu, France, at 7:30 a.m. ET. Dara Howell, the Olympic champion, and Kim Lamarre, the Olympic bronze medallist, will be in action for Canada on the women's side.

Alex Bellemare and Alex Beaulieu Marchand highlight a strong Canadian men's contingent.

The moguls event from Lake Placid at 5 p.m. ET, where Mik Kingsbury and the Dufour-Lapointe sisters will look to land on the podium.

Our weekend coverage concludes with more ski cross from Watles at 5 a.m. ET.

You can catch more freestyle coverage on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.