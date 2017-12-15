Coming Up
Watch World Cup freestyle skiing: Aerials
Watch live coverage of the World Cup freestyle skiing stop in China as the best aerials skiers compete at Secret Garden.
Watch live action from Secret Garden, China
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 12:30 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the freestyle skiing aerials event from a World Cup stop in Secret Garden, China.
Coverage continues on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET with the team event.
