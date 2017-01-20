Will Mikael Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe repeat as Val Saint-Côme champions? Can Justine's sisters Chloe and Maxime help earn another Dufour-Lapoiunte podium sweep in their home province of Quebec?

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch this weekend's men's and women's FIS World Cup moguls events.

Kingsbury enters the third moguls event of the season looking to retake the top spot in the world rankings, while the Dufour-Lapointes will try to catch up to Australia's Britteny Cox, who is undefeated so far this season. Chloe, the defending women's world champ, looks the most prepared to challenge Cox after a fourth-place finish last week in Lake Placid.

Catch more coverage of the event on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on both CBCSports.ca and CBC Television.