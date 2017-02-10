Click on the video player above on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET to watch aerials action from a World Cup freestyle skiing stop in Bokwang, South Korea.
Canada's contingent at the test event for the 2018 Olympic Games is lead by Olivier Rochon and Travis Gerrits.
Coverage continues on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET as Mik Kingsbury leads the Canadian charge at a moguls event in Bokwang, which will also serve as a test event for 2018.
Kingsbury has a comfortable lead atop the men's overall standings, while Canadian teammate Justine Dufour-Lapointe is second-overall on the women's side.
