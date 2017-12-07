Chris Del Bosco led the way for Canada by striking gold and Kelsey Serwa came away with a bronze medal at the ski cross World Cup season opener in Val Thorens, France, on Thursday.
In the big final, Del Bosco defeated Frenchmen Arnaud Bovolenta and Terence Tchiknavorian as well as Jonas Lenherr of Switzerland.
Del Bosco, who suffered an injury last season and had surgery in April, was "super excited" by the victory after what he described as a couple of "sub-par" days of training.
"I picked it up a bit today," said Del Bosco. "I knew once I was in the race, it was a different story and I just managed to get it done."
Sweden's Sandra Naeslund took gold in the women's event ahead of Heidi Zacher of Germany and Serwa, who beat out teammate Brittany Phelan for bronze.
Afterwards, Serwa spoke about the decision to move the race up from Friday due to weather concerns.
"I think it was a great call," she said. "We had blue skies and no wind all day. It was good racing out there … lots of things going on, so there were lots of opportunities for passing. It was fun."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.