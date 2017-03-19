Alex Bellemare and Anouk Purnelle-Faniel were the top Canadians in the slopestyle event on the last day of competition at the freestyle world championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, on Sunday.

Bellemare finished seventh on the men's side, while Purnelle-Faniel was 10th in the women's event.

Americans McRae Williams and Gus Kenworthy took the top to spots on the men's podium with 93.80 and 91.80 points, respectively. Great Britain's James Woods rounded out the podium with a best-run score of 90.40.

Bellemare earned 83.60 points for his best run.

Teal Harle (13th) and Evan McEachran (14th) were the other Canadians in the field for the men's competition.

Tess Ledeux of France won the women's event with a total score of 85.60. She was joined on the podium by Sweden's Emma Dahlstrom (83.80) and Isabel Atkin of Great Britain (83.20).

Purnelle-Faniel earned a score of 73.33.

Canadians Yuki Tsubota (13th) and Kim LaMarre (26th) also competed in the final.