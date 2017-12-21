Skip to Main Content
Georgia Simmerling reaches ski cross podium for 1st time this season

Georgia Simmerling stepped onto the podium for the first time this season with a silver-medal performance at the World Cup stage in Innichen, Italy, on Thursday.

Vancouver, B.C., native earns silver at World Cup event in Innichen, Italy

Canadian Georgia Simmerling came away with a silver medal at the ski cross World Cup event in Innichen, Italy, on Thursday for her first podium finish of the season. (Laurent Salino/Getty Images)
Heidi Zacher of Germany was the winner of the ski cross big final, followed by Simmerling and Sweden's Sandra Naeslund. 

The West Vancouver, B.C. native earned a silver medal at the FIS Freestyle Ski Cross World Cup in Innichen, Italy on Thursday 2:19

