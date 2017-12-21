Georgia Simmerling reaches ski cross podium for 1st time this season
Georgia Simmerling stepped onto the podium for the first time this season with a silver-medal performance at the World Cup stage in Innichen, Italy, on Thursday.
Vancouver, B.C., native earns silver at World Cup event in Innichen, Italy
Heidi Zacher of Germany was the winner of the ski cross big final, followed by Simmerling and Sweden's Sandra Naeslund.
