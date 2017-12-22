Skip to Main Content
Georgia Simmerling adds to medal haul at ski cross World Cup

Georgia Simmerling adds to medal haul at ski cross World Cup

Canada's Georgia Simmerling followed up her first World Cup ski cross medal of the season with another podium finish in Innichen, Italy, on Friday.

Vancouver native reaches podium for 2nd straight day

The Vancouver native won a bronze medal on Friday, after winning silver on Thursday at the FIS Freestyle Ski Cross World Cup in Innichen, Italy
Georgia Simmerling followed up her first World Cup ski cross medal of the season with another podium finish in Innichen, Italy, on Friday.

The Vancouver native came away with bronze, behind Sandra Naeslund of Sweden and Marielle Sabbatel Berger of France, respectively. 

Simmerling, 28, earned silver on Thursday at the same venue. 

