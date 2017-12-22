Georgia Simmerling adds to medal haul at ski cross World Cup
Canada's Georgia Simmerling followed up her first World Cup ski cross medal of the season with another podium finish in Innichen, Italy, on Friday.
Vancouver native reaches podium for 2nd straight day
The Vancouver native came away with bronze, behind Sandra Naeslund of Sweden and Marielle Sabbatel Berger of France, respectively.
Simmerling, 28, earned silver on Thursday at the same venue.
