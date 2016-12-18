Canadians Catrine Lavallée, Travis Gerrits, and Lewis Irving came away with silver in the aerials team event at the freestyle skiing World Cup stop in Beida Lake, China, on Sunday.
Russia finished at the top of the podium with 255.81 points, Canada was next with 243.94, and Australia took bronze with a score of 228.85.
Job well done at the China @FISfreestyle WC for @TravisGerrits, @lewisirving7 and Catrine Lavallée with silver in the Team Event 🎉🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/CFFIuQ3jqF—
@canfreestyleski
A day earlier, Lavallée turned in a career-best performance, finishing seventh in women's aerials.
"It's my best result in a World Cup competition ever. I don't have much experience on the World Cup circuit, so I'm extremely happy," said Lavallée.
Congratulations to Catrine Lavallée for her World Cup career best 7th place in @FISfreestyle Beida Lake WC 🎉 pic.twitter.com/nV8fgFsabJ—
@canfreestyleski
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.