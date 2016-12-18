Canadians Catrine Lavallée, Travis Gerrits, and Lewis Irving came away with silver in the aerials team event at the freestyle skiing World Cup stop in Beida Lake, China, on Sunday.

Russia finished at the top of the podium with 255.81 points, Canada was next with 243.94, and Australia took bronze with a score of 228.85.

Job well done at the China @FISfreestyle WC for @TravisGerrits, @lewisirving7 and Catrine Lavallée with silver in the Team Event 🎉🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/CFFIuQ3jqF — @canfreestyleski

A day earlier, Lavallée turned in a career-best performance, finishing seventh in women's aerials.

"It's my best result in a World Cup competition ever. I don't have much experience on the World Cup circuit, so I'm extremely happy," said Lavallée.