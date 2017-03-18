Canada's Marielle Thompson and Brady Leman both fell short at the ski cross world championships on Saturday in Sierra Nevada, Spain, finishing fifth and seventh, respectively.

Sweden's Sandra Naeslund took gold, with Fanny Smith of Switzerland and Ophelie David of France rounding out the podium.

Thompson entered the competition as a heavy favourite, having captured the Crystal Globe as the overall World Cup champion in Russia in February.

Thompson won seven World Cup competitions this season and never finished lower than fifth, but the 24-year-old remains in search of her first world title.

Leman also finished at the top of the podium at Blue Mountain and finished the World Cup season in second place in the overall standings.

Sweden's Victor Oehling Norberg won the men's event, while Jamie Prebble of Great Britain was second in front of French skier Francois Place.

Fellow Canadian Chris Del Bosco, who won silver behind Leman at Blue Mountain, finished eighth.