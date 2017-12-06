Olympic and World Cup ski cross champion Marielle Thompson suffered a ruptured ACL and MCL during a training run in October, but the Whistler, B.C., native is already back in the gym and has her sights set on the Winter Games next February.

According to Alpine Canada, Thompson, 25, is focused on strengthening her knee and is aiming for a return in the back half of the season, with the Olympics also a possibility.

Thompson, who won gold at the 2014 Games in Sochi and claimed her third World Cup Crystal Globe in 2016-17, was getting ready for the season in Saas Fee, Switzerland, when the accident occurred during a training session.

Shortly after the diagnosis, Thompson spoke about the disappointment of being sidelined.

"It's definitely disappointing to hear the results [of the tests] after such a productive summer of training in the gym and on snow," Thompson said.

"I'll be making a plan with my team moving forward and when the time is right getting back on the ski cross course stronger than ever."

Thompson began her rehabilitation soon afterwards, saying the surgery went well and that she appreciated all the words of encouragement.