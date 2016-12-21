Olympic champion Marielle Thompson scored silver in a World Cup ski cross event in Innichen, Italy, on Wednesday, finishing just ahead of Canadian teammate Georgia Simmerling.
Germany's Heidi Zacher raced to the win, helping her to fifth place in the women's overall standings.
Thompson has a large lead in those standings, thanks to winning three of the five races this season. Simmerling is 10th overall.
Wednesday's podium finish was the first for Simmerling since she won Olympic bronze in track cycling this past summer at the Rio Games.
Missing from this race was last year's overall champion, Anna Holmlund, who was severely injured in training at this venue on Monday. The Swedish star remains in a medically-induced coma after the crash.
In the men's event, Canada's Kevin Drury finished sixth while Slovenia's Filip Flisar took gold.
Events continue in Innichen on Thursday.
