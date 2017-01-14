Canadian freestyle skiers Alex Bellemare and Anouk Purnelle-Faniel each landed bronze in the World Cup slopestyle event in Font Romeu, France, which was scheduled for Saturday.

Due to inclement weather, the final results were based on the qualification run, which took place on Thursday for the men's event and earlier on Saturday for the women's event before the decision to cancel the final.

Frances' Tess Ledeux won the women's event with a score of 81.60, Johanne Killi of Norway was second with 80, while Purnelle-Faniel of Lac-Beauport, Que., posted a score of 78.40.

On the men's side, McRae Williams of the U.S. finished at the top of the podium with 92.80 points, Sweden's Jesper Tjader's score of 91.40 was good for second place, with Bellemare of St-Boniface, Que., tallying 90.60.