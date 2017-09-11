Watch out American Ninja Warriors, because Switzerland's Andri Ragettli has some serious obstacle course skills that look made for television.

Using almost everything one could possibly find in a gym, the slopestyle skier set up a course full of outside-the-box balance tests, trampolines and a whole lot of flips and tricks.

This isn't the first time Ragettli has gotten creative in the gym:

Ragettli appeared on the X Games scene in 2016 and has since gained attention for not only his crazy workouts, but for landing historic tricks at the young age of 19. He recently became the first person to land a quad cork 1800 on skis.

Looks like his workout strategy is, umm, working out.

Ragettli isn't the only skier who is bringing a Cirque de Soleil vibe to their workout. Canada's Kelsey Serwa likes to keep it interesting with her wacky workout Wednesdays and it never disappoints.