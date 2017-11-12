Hannah Brandt had back-to-back goals in the second period as the United States topped Canada 5-1 on Sunday in the Four Nations Cup final.
Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Kendall Coyne rounded out the attack for the Americans, who won their third straight tournament title. Maddie Rooney stopped 19 shots for the win.
Meghan Agosta's goal 10:42 into the third period pulled Canada to within a goal of its rivals. Genevieve Lacasse made 22 saves in net.
The U.S. went 3 for 7 on the power play and the Canadians were 1 for 4.
Canada last won the Four Nations Cup in 2014 and has captured gold 14 times at the tournament compared to eight titles for the U.S.
