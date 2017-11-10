Genevieve Lacasse stopped all eight shots she faced and Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and an assist to power Canada over Finland 4-0 on Friday in the last preliminary-round game for both teams at the Four Nations Cup.
Brianne Jenner, Jennifer Wakefield and Sarah Nurse also scored for Canada (2-1) and Meghan Agosta chipped in with two assists at Florida Hospital Center Ice.
Noora Raty made 24 saves in the losing effort for Finland (1-2).
Canada will play the U.S. in Sunday's final. The U.S. (2-0) played Sweden (0-2) in the late game Friday.
Canada beat Sweden to open the tournament before losing to the defending champion Americans in their second round-robin game.
The medal games are scheduled for Sunday at Amalie Arena, the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
