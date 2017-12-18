Olympic champion Hanyu still sidelined with injury, will miss nationals
22-year-old out since November
Yuzuru Hanyu will miss Japan's upcoming figure skating national championships as the reigning Olympic and world champion continues to deal with an injury, according to a report from Japan.
The 22-year-old pulled out of the NHK Trophy on Nov. 9 after after falling while attempting a quadruple lutz in practice. The damage to Hanyu's right ankle was "much worse than expected," an official source told Kyodo News, adding that the pain has failed to subside.
A two-time world champion, Hanyu placed second at the Rostelecom Cup in Russia, where he skated well but wasn't his dominant self.
Barring further setbacks, Hanyu is still expected to be named to Japan's three-man Olympic team for the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
With files from The Associated Press
