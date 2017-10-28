Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir wowed the figure skating world once again, re-setting their own world record in ice dance at the Skate Canada International from Regina on Saturday.

The Canadian duo, who had already set a short dance world record on Friday (82.68), scored 117.18 on their free program. The total of 199.86 was good for gold and a new world mark, surpassing their previous number of 198.62 set at the 2017 World Championships.

Canadians Andrew Poje and Kaitlyn Weaver took home silver with a combined score of 190.01. Their free skate score of 112.54 was good for third.

Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue scored 189.43, winning bronze. They had the second highest score in the free skate with 113.35.

Canadians Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus finished eighth with a total score of 150.27.