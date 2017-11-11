Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir continue to amaze, achieving a season best score in Saturday's free dance to defend their NHK Trophy crown in Osaka, Japan.
This is the ice dancing duo's second Grand Prix win of the season, following their victory at the Skate Canada International in October.
The three-time world champions have yet to lose a competition since launching their comeback a little over a year ago.
Skating to music from "Moulin Rouge," Virtue and Moir won the free skate with a 117.72 to finish with a total of 198.64.
Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished second (188.35), while Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy finished third (186.56).
Virtue and Moir were in good shape heading into Saturday's competition, having jumped ahead of the pack in Friday's free skate with a 80.92.
They were, however, unable to reclaim the world-record and surpass the mark of 200.43 set by Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron. The French team broke Virtue and Moir's 199.86 at last week's Cup of China.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.