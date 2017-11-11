Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir continue to amaze, achieving a season best score in Saturday's free dance to defend their NHK Trophy crown in Osaka, Japan.

This is the ice dancing duo's second Grand Prix win of the season, following their victory at the Skate Canada International in October.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir skate to gold at NHK Trophy8:24

The three-time world champions have yet to lose a competition since launching their comeback a little over a year ago.

Skating to music from "Moulin Rouge," Virtue and Moir won the free skate with a 117.72 to finish with a total of 198.64.

Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished second (188.35), while Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy finished third (186.56).

Virtue and Moir were in good shape heading into Saturday's competition, having jumped ahead of the pack in Friday's free skate with a 80.92.

Canada's Virtue and Moir in 1st after NHK Trophy short program3:38

They were, however, unable to reclaim the world-record and surpass the mark of 200.43 set by Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron. The French team broke Virtue and Moir's 199.86 at last week's Cup of China.