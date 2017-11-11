Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are leading the pack after the short dance Friday at the NHK Trophy in Osaka, Japan.
The pair received the top mark of 80.92, while Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, and Italians Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte finished in second and third with scores of 76.31 and 75.87, respectively.
A victory this week in Osaka, Japan would add to the one they picked up two weeks ago at Skate Canada International, where they made their first Grand Prix appearance of the season.
Virtue and Moir return to action in the free dance at 9:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the gala performances on Sunday at 1 a.m. ET.
Editor's note: CBCSports.ca is live streaming every short and free program at the NHK Trophy. The event will also be featured on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 4 p.m. local time on CBC Television.
