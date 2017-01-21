Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir captured their seventh national senior ice dance title Saturday, reclaiming their crown after a two-year hiatus.
The Olympic gold and silver medallists had 203.15 points, a Canadian best-ever score, and brought the crowd at TD Place Arena to its feet with a roaring ovation.
Kaetlyn Osmond, a 21-year-old from Marystown, N.L., won the women's singles gold medal despite two falls.
Virtue and Moir stepped away from competing after their silver-medal performance at the Sochi Olympics, but have made a spectacular return going undefeated so far this season.
Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje won silver with 192.73 points, while Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were third with 189.68, to clinch spots on the team for the world championships in Helsinki in March.
Canada has three entries in both ice dance and pairs for the world championships, but just two spots available in both men's and women's singles.
Osmond, who on her triple loop and triple flip, scored 219.66 points for third national senior title.
Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., was second with 211.09, while last year's champion Alaine Chartrand of Prescott, Ont., who sprained her right ankle in practice earlier in the week, scored 182.07 for third.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.