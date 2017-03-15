Canadians has some catching up to do at the world figure skating championships in Taipei City.

In the men's competition, Dmitri Aliev of Russia is first after the short program with 83.48 points. Jun Hwa Cha of South Korea second at 82.34 and Alexander Samarin of Russia third at 82.23.

All three Canadian men skated clean programs but are not in the top five.

Nicolas Nadeau of Boisbriand, Que., is seventh (77.20), Roman Sadovsky of Vaughan, Ont., is ninth (76.27), and Conrad Orzel of Woodbridge, Ont., is 18th.

''I felt my short program was very good and for me it's a good way to end the season with this program,'' said Nadeau, last year's world silver medallist. ''My goal coming into this event is to do two clean skates.''

Sadovsky wasn't feeling in good form heading into his short program but is pleased with his performance.

''I had a rough practice this morning so my expectations weren't high,'' said Sadovsky. ''I just stepped on the ice wanting to prove I could skate and do well, so to go out and do a clean short is pretty satisfying.''

Orzel scored a personal best 66.21 and knows there's a lot he can take from this experience.

"I executed all my jumps well and I achieved my goal with a personal best score,'' said Orzel. ''It's a good stepping stone for next year but there is still a lot to work on. It's a good way to start my final event of the season.''

Walsh, Michaud 6th in pairs

Evelyn Walsh of London, Ont., and Trennt Michaud of Strathroy, Ont., are in sixth after Wednesday's short program in pairs.

Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii of Russia lead with 61.27 points, Yumeng Gao and Zhong Xie of China are second at 59.97 and Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya and Harley Windsor of Australia third at 59.82.

Walsh and Michaud scored a 51.93, while Lori-Ann Matte of and Thierry Ferland of Lévis, Que., are right behind in seventh at 50.78.

"That was our best score internationally so we are very pleased about that,'' said Michaud. ''It's a great way to go into our free program which we are really excited about and been skating well in practice.''

Competition continues Thursday with the men's free program and short dance.