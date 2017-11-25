Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford secured a spot in next month's Grand Prix Final by taking bronze in the pairs competition at Skate America on Saturday in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The Canadian duo led after Friday's short program but slipped to third place with their free skate and finished with a total score of 215.68, well off their personal best of 231.99.

Duhamel and Radford earned gold at Skate Canada International in October.

Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany stormed from third to the top of the podium with a winning score of 223.13, while China's Xiaoyu Yu and Hao Zhang earned 219.20 total points to hold on to second place.

Canadian pair Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro were also in the field and placed sixth at 187.81.

Live coverage on CBCSports.ca continues with the men's free (3:55 p.m. ET), as well as the short in both ice dance (7:30 p.m. ET) and ladies (9:20 p.m. ET).

The event wraps on Sunday with the free programs in ice dance (1:55 p.m. ET) and ladies (4 p.m. ET) and the gala exhibition (7:30 p.m. ET).