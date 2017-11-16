Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week's program includes Grand Prix of Figure Skating action from the Internationaux de France in Grenoble, France.

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond, who scored gold at Skate Canada International, will look to lock down her second podium finish ahead of the Grand Prix Finals.