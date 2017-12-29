Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final

Road To The Olympic Games

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the gala event at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, Japan.

Watch coverage of the gala event on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

3:00 pm Alpine Skiing World Cup: Men's Downhill from Bormio, ITA - 4:00 pm Championship Figure Skating Grand Prix Final: Gala from Nagoya, JPN 0:00
On this week's program we feature coverage from the gala event at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, Japan.

On this week's program we feature coverage from the gala event at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, Japan.

