Nathan Chen's technique trumped Yuzuru Hanyu's superiority in program components to win the men's event at the Rostelecom Cup, the first leg of this year's six Grand Prix figure skating competitions.
Ottawa native Nam Nguyen finished seventh overall.
Chen, the US national champion, reeled off four quads including a spectacular opening quad Lutz-triple toe opening combination and a quad-double-double cascade in the second half of the free skate Saturday. Hanyu did three quads, but won the free skate segment with a six-point advantage on components.
However, Chen was far ahead after Friday's short program and the 2014 Olympic gold medallist's win in the free skate wasn't enough to knock him out of first place.
Russia's Mikhail Kolyada won bronze, ahead of fourth-place compatriot Dmitri Aliev, who fell three times in the free skate.
CBC Sports will broadcast all the action from Moscow, continuing on Saturday with the ice dance, pairs and women's free programs.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.