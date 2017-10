Nathan Chen of the United States landed two quads to take a strong lead after the men's short program of the Rostelecom Cup, the first of the six-leg figure skating Grand Prix.

The American champion outpointed Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan by nearly six points on Friday, with 100.54.

Dmitri Aliev of Russia, in his first season on the senior circuit, was in third place, another six points behind. Canada's Nam Nguyen sits in seventh with 80.74.

Chen followed his opening quad lutz with a triple toe loop that he landed awkwardly, but landed a quad flip confidently and late enough in the program to earn a bonus.

Hanyu stepped out of his opening quad loop and fell on his quad-triple toeloop combination.

The competition continues Friday with ice dance (9 a.m. ET), pairs (11:30 a.m. ET) and women's (1 p.m. ET) short programs.

CBC Sports will broadcast all the action from Moscow, continuing on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.