Two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva won the NHK Trophy on Saturday to secure a place in the International Skating Union's Grand Prix final.

The Russian, who was first after the short program, recovered from a shaky start to win the free skate for a total of 224.39 points.

Carolina Kostner of Italy was second with 212.24 points, followed by Russia's Polina Tsurskaya with 210.19.

Canada's Alaine Chartrand finished 11th with 159.36.

Medvedeva fell on her opening triple flip, which was supposed to be a combinations jump, and two-footed a triple lutz but nailed the rest of her jumps. Combined with her win at Cup of Russia last month, Medvedeva booked her place at the Dec. 7-10 Grand Prix final in Nagoya, Japan.

"I'm not satisfied with my free program," Medvedeva said. "But I'm glad I did the combination in the second half which was the best part of my program."

Sui, Han take pairs gold

World champions Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China won the gold medal in pairs with 234.53 points.

Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov of Russia were second, followed by compatriots Kristina Astakhova and Alexei Rogonov.

Canadian pair Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau finished just off the podium in fourth with a score of 194.37.

The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating series consists of six events and culminates in the Grand Prix Final in Nagoya, Japan, next month.

Canadian ice dance duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir return to action in the free dance at 9:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the gala performances on Sunday at 1 a.m. ET, both of which will be live streamed on CBCSports.ca.

The event will also be featured on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 4 p.m. local time on CBC Television.