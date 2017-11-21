World champion figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva may miss the Grand Prix Final next month because of a broken foot.
Widely considered the favourite for the Olympic gold medal in February, Medvedeva is unbeaten in two years.
However, she revealed on Tuesday that her two grand prix wins this season were achieved on painkillers because of a fractured metatarsal bone, and her right foot has been in plaster since she won the NHK Trophy this month.
"I'm doing everything to recover," Medvedeva said in a statement on the Russian Figure Skating Federation website. "If the doctors won't allow me to compete in Japan (for the Dec. 7-10 Grand Prix Final), it will be the worst-case scenario. It will be very hard for me to watch from the side as the other athletes compete."
The two-time world and European champion has never missed a competition due to injury.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.