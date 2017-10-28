Kaetlyn Osmond overcame two falls in the free skate to win ladies' gold at the Skate Canada International in Regina on Saturday.

Osmond ended up with the highest score in both the free program (136.85) and the short on Friday (76.06), for a total score of 212.91.

The 21-year-old from Marystown, N.L. won despite stumbling out of a triple toe loop, then falling on a double Axel.

Maria Sotskova of Russia grabbed silver with a total score of 192.52, and American Ashley Wagner took home bronze (183.94).

Russia's Anna Pogorilaya, who entered the free program in second place, fought back tears after two major falls in her free program pushed her down to ninth-overall finish.

Canadians Alaine Chartrand and Larkyn Austman finished 11th and 12th, respectively.