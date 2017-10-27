Kaetlyn Osmond is on pace for her second Skate Canada International title.
The 21-year-old from Marystown, N.L., landed three triple jumps to win Friday's short program with a personal-best score of 76.06 points.
Anna Pogorilaya was second with 69.05, while Russian teammate Maria Sotskova scored 66.10 for third.
Osmond is kicking off the Olympic season where she left off last year. She captured silver at the world championships in Finland, Canada's top finish in women's singles since Joannie Rochette's second-place finish in 2009.
