Click on the video player above on Friday at 7 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, the first Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.

Action includes the men's, ice dance (9 a.m. ET), pairs (11:30 a.m. ET) and women's (1 p.m. ET) short programs.

CBC Sports will broadcast all the action from Moscow, continuing on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.