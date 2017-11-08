Click on the video players below beginning on Friday at 12:20 a.m. ET to watch live coverage from the NHK Trophy in Osaka, Japan, the fourth Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.
Action begins with the pairs short program, which will include Canada's Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau.
Next up, Canadian Alaine Chartrand competes in the ladies short program (2:10 a.m. ET), while Nam Nguyen and Keegan Messing perform in the men's short (5:05 a.m. ET).
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir look to keep breaking their own world records as the Canadian Olympic champions compete in ice dance on Friday at 10:45 p.m. ET.
Action continues on Saturday at 12:35 a.m. ET with the pairs free program, the ladies free (2:50 a.m. ET), and men's free (5:30 a.m. ET).
Virtue and Moir return to compete in the free dance at 9:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the gala performances on Sunday at 1 a.m. ET.
For more indepth coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games (Saturday at 3 p.m. ET), our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
