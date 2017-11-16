Click on the video player above on Friday at at 9 a.m. ET to watch live coverage from the Internationaux de France in Grenoble, France, the fifth Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.
Coverage begins with the ladies short program, featuring Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond. She'll be going for her second win after taking gold at Skate Canada International in October.
Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje will compete in ice dance (10:55 a.m. ET), pairs skaters Liubov Ilyushechkina and Dylan Moscovitch in pairs (12:35 p.m. ET) and Spain's Javier Fernandez highlights the field in the men's competition (2:05 p.m. ET).
Return for the free programs and podium ceremonies on Saturday beginning at 7:15 a.m. ET
For more in-depth coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games (Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET), our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.