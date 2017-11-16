Click on the video player above on Friday at at 9 a.m. ET to watch live coverage from the Internationaux de France in Grenoble, France, the fifth Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.

Coverage begins with the ladies short program, featuring Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond. She'll be going for her second win after taking gold at Skate Canada International in October.

Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje will compete in ice dance (10:55 a.m. ET), pairs skaters Liubov Ilyushechkina and Dylan Moscovitch in pairs (12:35 p.m. ET) and Spain's Javier Fernandez highlights the field in the men's competition (2:05 p.m. ET).

Return for the free programs and podium ceremonies on Saturday beginning at 7:15 a.m. ET

For more in-depth coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games (Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET), our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.