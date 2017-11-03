Click on the video player below beginning on Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET to watch live coverage from the Cup of China in Beijing, the third Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.

Action begins with ice dance, featuring French stars Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, followed by the ladies short program (5:10 a.m. ET) which includes Canada's Gabrielle Daleman.

The men's short (7:05 a.m. ET) with Canadian Kevin Reynolds and pairs short (9 a.m. ET) with Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro conclude the first day of competition.

Live action continues on Saturday at 2:30 a.m. ET.

For more indepth coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.