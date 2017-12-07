Click on the video players below to watch live coverage from the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, Japan.

Action begins with the pairs short program at 4:15 a.m. ET, where Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford will be in competition.

The men's short begins at 5:30 a.m. ET, followed by Canadian superstars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir competing in the ice dance competition beginning at 6:40 a.m. ET.

Coverage continues on Friday with the ladies short program at 4:55 a.m. ET, where Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond will be competing against a field that does not include Russian Evgenia Medvedeva, who is sidelined with a broken foot.

The men's free program rounds out Friday's action, with the skaters set to begin competition at 6:15 a.m. ET.

Meagan Duhamel, top, and Eric Radford, of Canada, perform during the pairs free skate at the 2017 Bridgestone Skate America, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Lake Placid, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (The Associated Press)

Saturday begins with the pairs free program (2:45 a.m. ET), followed by the ice dance free (3:55 a.m. ET) and ladies free (5:20 a.m. ET).

CBC Sports will also feature coverage of the gala event, scheduled for 12 a.m. ET on Sunday.
 