Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir finished second at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday.
Despite a season's best free dance, the duo were unable to unseat the leaders after the short dance, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France.
The French skaters held a slim 0.54 point lead, but also posted a season's best free dance to finish first with a total score of 202.16.
Virtue and Moir were next with 199.86, while American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani were third with 188.00
Duhamel, Radford take bronze
In pairs action, Canadians Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford were in fifth place after the short program but rallied to a bronze-medal finish on Saturday.
Germany's Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot won the pairs event with a total score of 236.68, followed by China's Wenjing Sui and Cong Han (230.89) and the Canadians (210.83).
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.