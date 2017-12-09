Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir finished second at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday.

Despite a season's best free dance, the duo were unable to unseat the leaders after the short dance, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France.

The French skaters held a slim 0.54 point lead, but also posted a season's best free dance to finish first with a total score of 202.16.

Virtue and Moir were next with 199.86, while American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani were third with 188.00

Duhamel, Radford take bronze

In pairs action, Canadians Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford were in fifth place after the short program but rallied to a bronze-medal finish on Saturday.

Germany's Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot won the pairs event with a total score of 236.68, followed by China's Wenjing Sui and Cong Han (230.89) and the Canadians (210.83).