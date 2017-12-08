Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond holds a slim lead over her competition after the ladies short program on Friday at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, Japan.

Judges gave Osmond, of Marystown, N.L., a score of 77.04 for her routine, just 0.77 ahead of Russia's Alina Zagitova.

Satoko Miyahara of Japan sits third with 74.61.

The score is an international personal best for the 22-year-old Osmond.

"It felt really good and I felt really controlled," she said. "I wasn't happy with how my short program went at the Grand Prix in France and I didn't want that to happen here."

The ladies free program is set for Saturday at 5:20 a.m. ET, which you can live stream on CBCSports.ca.