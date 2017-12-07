Canadians Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford are in fifth place after the pairs short program at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday.

Germany's Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot hold the lead with a score of 79.43, followed by Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia (78.83), and China's Wenjing Sui and Cong Han (75.82).

Duhamel and Radford sit 7.25 points behind the Germans, picking up 72.18 points for their routine.

On the men's side, Nathan Chen has the lead after the short, scoring 103.32 to lead his closest competitors, Shoma Uno of Japan (101.51) and Mikhail Colyada of Russia (99.22).

Action continues on Thursday with ice dance, where Canadian stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be in competition.