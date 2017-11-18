Kaetlyn Osmond lost her hold on the top spot after falling during a disappointing free skate program at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating's Internationaux de France in Grenoble on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Canadian from Marystown, N.L. scored a 137.72, following a deduction for a tumble early in the skate.

Osmond had been leading the pack heading after putting up a 69.05 during Friday's ladies' short program.

However, Maria Sotskova and Alina Zagitova of Russia passed the Canadian to claim silver and gold with scores of 140.99 and 151.34, respectively, on Saturday.

Osmond finished with an overall score of 206.77, while Sotskova and Zagitva posted 208.78 and 213.80.

The three-time Canadian national champion had been looking to follow up on a gold medal at Skate Canada International earlier this season.

This is the fifth of six Grand Prix series culminating in the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, Japan, next month — the last competition featuring the world's top skaters before the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The last Grand Prix event is Skate America at Lake Placid next week.