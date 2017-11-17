Kaetlyn Osmond is looking to follow up her gold medal at Skate Canada earlier this season and leads after Friday's ladies' short program at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating's Internationaux de France.
The Marystown, N.L., native, touched slightly on one of her jumps, but scored 69.05 points to hold the top spot.
Maria Sotskova of Russia turned in a season-best 67.79 to sit in second place, while Japan's Yuna Shiraiwa is third heading into Saturday's free skate at 66.05.
CBCSports.ca is live streaming every short and free program at the Internationaux de France, continuing Friday at 10:55 a.m. ET with the ice dance competition.
The event will also be featured on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBC Television.
