Click on the video player below on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET to watch live coverage from the short dance at the ISU Four Continents Championships.
Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir look to build on their incredible comeback season which saw them capture the Grand Prix Final title.
Coverage continues at 12:15 a.m. ET with the pairs short program. The Canadian duo of Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford will look to rebound from a 3rd-place result at the Grand Prix final.
Kaetlyn Osmond will represent Canada in the ladies short program, which will stream live in the video player below beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET.
CBCSports.ca is live streaming every short and free program from the Four Continents, with coverage continuing all the way through the closing gala on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET. Click here for the full schedule.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.