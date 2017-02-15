Click on the video player below on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET to watch live coverage from the short dance at the ISU Four Continents Championships.

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir look to build on their incredible comeback season which saw them capture the Grand Prix Final title.

Coverage continues at 12:15 a.m. ET with the pairs short program. The Canadian duo of Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford will look to rebound from a 3rd-place result at the Grand Prix final.

Kaetlyn Osmond will represent Canada in the ladies short program, which will stream live in the video player below beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET.

CBCSports.ca is live streaming every short and free program from the Four Continents, with coverage continuing all the way through the closing gala on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET. Click here for the full schedule.