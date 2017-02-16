Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir continued to build on their incredible comeback season with another strong short program at the Four Continents in Pyeongchang, Korea on Wednesday.

The duo led the pack with a score of 79.75. Americans Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani sit in second with 76.59 ahead of Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who scored 74.67.

Two other Canadian pairs are also in contention with Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje in fifth, while Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier will have some work to do to improve on their seventh-place position.

Virtue and Moir have previously won the Four Continents title twice and are coming off a golden performance at the Grand Prix final in December.

The Four Continents offers a sneak peak of the 2018 Winter Olympics as it takes place in the same arena where the event will be held in February 2018.

The ice dance free program will be streamed live Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca.