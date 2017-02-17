Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won the ice dance gold medal at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The Canadian pair posted a total score of 196.95 to claim the top prize ahead of the United States' Maia and Alex Shibutani (191.85).
Virtue and Moir posted the top score in the free dance skate with 117.20. The duo also led after the short dance routine on Wednesday, recording a 79.75.
American pair Madison Chock and Evan Bates finished third with a total score 185.58.
Canada's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje finished fifth, with a total score of 180.09. The duo posted a 108.94 in the free dance on Thursday after their short dance routine on Wednesday placed them fifth, scoring a 71.15.
Fellow Canadian skaters Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier scored 108.93 in the free dance routine, finishing sixth (170.14). On Wednesday, Gilles and Poirier were ranked seventh after the short dance.
