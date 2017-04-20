Click on the video player above on Thursday at 2:15 a.m. ET to watch live coverage from the ISU World Team Trophy in Tokyo, Japan.

Canada's team is lead by Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, Patrick Chan, Kevin Reynolds, Gabrielle Daleman, Alaine Chartrand, Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.

The Canadians will battle competitors from Russia, the U.S., Japan, China and France.

You can catch more figure skating coverage Saturday on Road to the Olympic Games, our show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. You can stream the broadcast at 4 p.m. ET or watch on CBC TV.