Canadians Kaetlyn Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman captured silver and bronze, respectively, at the world figure skating championships Friday in Helsinki.

Osmond of Marystown, N.L., finished with a score of 218.13, while Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., took third with 213.52 points.

Canadians first to win two medals in women's singles. Joannie Rochette was the last Canadian woman to win at medal at the world championships, earning silver in Los Angeles.

Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva won gold with a score of 233.41.

Medvedeva broke her own world record total score as she became the first woman to win back-to-back titles since 2001.

The 17-year-old Russian's free program ended with an expression of despair as her character learned she lost a loved one, but that quickly turned to a broad grin of satisfaction with another impeccable skate.