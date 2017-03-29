Click on the video player above on Wednesday at 3:40 a.m. ET to watch live coverage from the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland.
The action begins with the ladies' short program, followed by the pairs short program at 11:10 a.m. ET.
- SCHEDULE: World Figure Skating Championships
- Kwong: Olympic contenders will be revealed at worlds
- LIVE BLOG: Follow the action in real time
Coverage continues on Thursday at 5:10 a.m. ET with the men's short program, followed by the pairs free program at 11:55 a.m. ET.
You can catch more figure skating coverage on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
CBCSports.ca will live stream every short and free program, right through the gala presentation on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET. Click here for the full schedule.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.