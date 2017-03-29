Click on the video player above on Wednesday at 3:40 a.m. ET to watch live coverage from the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland.

The action begins with the ladies' short program, followed by the pairs short program at 11:10 a.m. ET.

Coverage continues on Thursday at 5:10 a.m. ET with the men's short program, followed by the pairs free program at 11:55 a.m. ET.

You can catch more figure skating coverage on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

CBCSports.ca will live stream every short and free program, right through the gala presentation on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET. Click here for the full schedule.