Canada's Patrick Chan skated a clean short program at the world figure skating championships on Thursday en route to a third-place standing in Helsinki.
Chan, a three-time world champion from Toronto, received a personal-best short program score of 102.13.
Skating to the Beatles' "Dear Prudence" and "Blackbird," the 26-year-old opened with a huge quadruple toe loop-triple toe loop combination then a triple Axel.
"The fact that I could enjoy it, enjoying hearing that first note of the music until the end," Chan said, on what he was most pleased with. "It wasn't even nervousness but excitement, turning that nervousness to excitement. And being calm. And then breaking 100 [points] with one quad, that's huge for me."
Spain's Javier Fermandez, the defending champion, was first with 109.05, landing two quads, ahead of Japan's Shoma Uno (104.86).
The surprise of the competition is Olympic and 2014 world champion Yuzuru Hanyu currently sits out of a podium position. The Japanese great struggled with his short program and is fifth at 98.39.
Kevin Reynolds of Coquitlam, B.C., landed both of his quads cleanly to finish 12th with a score of 84.44.
The men's competition will resume with the free program on Saturday at 3:50 a.m. ET.
