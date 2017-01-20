​Kaetlyn Osmond took a big step Friday in her quest to unseat defending Canadian figure skating champion Alaine Chartrand, scoring 81.01 points to sit first after the women's short program in Ottawa.

The 21-year-old native of Marystown, N.L., who landed three big triple jumps, is vying for her third national title coming off last month's fourth-place finish at the ISU Grand Prix in Marseille, France.

Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., is second after collecting 75.04 points at TD Place Arena on Friday, followed by Prescott, Ont., native Chartrand, who earned 67.41 points.

The free skate is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Daleman prevailed at the 2015 Canadian championship after Osmond posted back-to-back victories in 2013 and 2014.

World berth at stake

Last year in Halifax, Osmond placed third behind Chartrand and Daleman at her first nationals after recovering from a broken leg and failed to secure one of two world championship berths reserved for Canadian women.

Osmond can earn a third trip to worlds in Helsinki in late March and early April with a top-two result this weekend.

With a top-three finish, she would book a ticket for the ISU Four Continents Championships in Korea in February, where 2018 Olympic hopefuls would compete at the figure skating venue in Gangneung.

Earlier this season, Osmond was second at Skate Canada and Audi Cup of Beijing in China.

At 16, she picked up two international victories on the senior scene and later that 2012-13 season a Canadian title. However, her development was stalled by a torn hamstring, stress reaction in her foot, broken leg, sprained ankle and groin and hip flexor injuries.

In the ice dance, the Quebec duo of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir lead after the short program with 84.36 points. Defending champions Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje are second (78.92), just ahead of Piper Gilles and Paul Poirer (78.15).

The men's short (6:10 p.m. ET) and pairs short (9:18 p.m.) are scheduled for later Friday.