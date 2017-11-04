Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro used a personal-best free skate to earn a spot on the podium, finishing third in the pairs event at the Cup of China in Beijing on Saturday.

The Canadian duo sat fourth after the short program, but turned in a personal-best free skate to claim bronze.

It was the second-career Grand Prix medal for the Canadian pair and first since 2015.

"We did a clean skate although we missed some levels,'' Moore-Towers, of St. Catharines, Ont., said. ''So to still get a personal best, we feel pretty good about that.

Wejing Sui and Cong Han of China finished well above the pack with a total score of 231.07, followed by fellow Chinese skaters Xiaoyu Yu and Hao Zhang (205.54), while the Canadians earned a score of 194.52.

''We definitely know we have more than that,'' Marinaro, from Sarnia, Ont., said. ''We're going to go back for the next three weeks and plan to put out an even higher number for our next event.''

This is the third event of the International Skating Union's Grand Prix series. The series consists of six events and culminates with the Final in Nagoya, Japan, in December — the last competition featuring the world's top skaters before the Olympics.

The next stop on the circuit is the NHK Trophy November 10-12 in Osaka, Japan.